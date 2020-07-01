Adirondack Thunder sign Mike Szmatula, extend qualifying offers

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced Wednesday that forward Mike Szmatula has been signed to a contract for the 2020-21 season.

The ECHL team also extended qualifying offers to seven other players for the upcoming season.

Szmatula is set for his fourth season with the Thunder after joining the team in March 2018. In his 122 ECHL games, he has scored 99 points (47 goals, 52 assists) and earned a pair of AHL call-ups. His 49 points last season landed him second on the team in scoring, with 20 goals and 29 assists.

"It was a no-brainer to come back to Glens Falls." said Szmatula, a 27-year-old native of Commerce Township, Michigan, in a statement from the team. "The fans and community support is great, as is the staff here. Everyone knows that the goal here is to win and I want to help this team win."

Szmatula played for two seasons each at Minnesota and Northeastern, recording 108 points, including 47 goals, in 139 games as a college player at the two schools.

The seven players given qualifying offers for the 2020-21 season are defensemen Kelly Summers, Jake Linhart and Blake Thompson, and forwards James Phelan, John Edwardh, Robbie Payne and Conor Riley.