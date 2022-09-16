Adirondack Thunder sign Matthew Barron

Barron, a 23-year-old native of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, played last season at Ontario Tech University, recording 16 points in 17 games. He was named to the USports East Division First All-Star team and All-Rookie Team. This will be the first season of pro hockey for the 6-foot-1, 198-pounder.

"He has a very high hockey IQ, great stick skills, vision, and the ability to generate opportunities offensively," Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release. "He has also shown commitment and willingness on the defensive side of the puck, a necessity for success at this level. We are looking forward to his presence adding depth down the middle of the ice for us."