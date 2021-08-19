Adirondack Thunder sign forward Nick Rivera

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday announced the signing of forward Nick Rivera for the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Rivera had been signed to play for the Thunder for 2020-21, but when the ECHL North Division teams opted out of the season, Rivera joined the Wheeling Nailers. He finished with 29 points, including 14 goals, in 55 games with Wheeling.

A native of Pacific Palisades, California, Rivera played four years at Minnesota State, serving as a captain his last two seasons and collecting 34 goals and 26 assists.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Rivera, 25, also played two years of junior hockey with Omaha of the USHL and for Team USA in the 2017 Maccabiah Games.

