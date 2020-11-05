Adirondack Thunder sign defenseman Grant Frederic

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday signed rookie defenseman Grant Frederic for the 2020-21 season.
Frederic, 25, played four years at Miami (Ohio) University, where he played in 72 games and finished with two goals and nine assists. He spent two years before college with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, playing in 118 games and serving as an assistant captain in his second season.
A 6-foot-3, 201-pounder, Frederic scored eight goals and had nine assists for the Gamblers. Before that, he played in 54 games with the Janesville Jets of the NAHL.
