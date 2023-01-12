Adirondack Thunder set to face Reading on road

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder return to ECHL action this weekend with a pair of road games against the Reading Royals.

The Thunder face Reading on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Royals' Santander Arena.

At 10-15-6, Adirondack needs to pick up wins, as the Thunder have been mired in sixth place in the seven-team North Division all season. The Thunder have 26 points, putting them four behind Trois-Rivieres and 12 behind Maine in the standings.

The Thunder are coming off a four-point weekend, but while they pulled out a 5-4 shootout victory over last-place Norfolk on Saturday, they also lost overtime games on either side to Maine and Norfolk.

The Thunder got rookie standout Xavier Parent — the team's scoring leader with 10 goals and 14 assists — back from Utica, but forward Sebastian Vidmar was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Defenseman Jake Ryczek was loaned to Springfield on Wednesday and forward Nick Rivera was recalled by Utica.

Reading is 20-10-1 and second in the North Division, six points behind first-place Newfoundland.