Adirondack Thunder return home -- finally

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder return home Friday for the first time in three weeks Friday when they host the first-place Newfoundland Growlers.

Game time for the New Year's Eve game is 5 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

It is the first of a three-game weekend for the Thunder, whose six-game winning streak ended Wednesday night with a 5-4 loss at Reading. The loss dropped them into a tie with the Royals for third place in the ECHL's North Division.

Adirondack is playing at home for the first time since Dec. 10, a 4-1 victory over Reading. Since then, the Thunder had five games postponed by coronavirus protocols within the program.

They did not return to action until Sunday's 5-0 road win over Worcester, a total of 16 days off as at least a dozen players and hockey operations personnel had to quarantine.

The Thunder (11-9-1) play at Maine on Saturday at 7 p.m., before returning home Sunday to face Trois-Rivieres at 3 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Newfoundland (15-5-1) leads the North Division with 31 points, two points ahead of Trois-Rivieres (14-8-0-1).

Tyler Irvine leads Adirondack with 11 goals and 11 assists, followed by Patrick Grasso with nine goals and eight assists. Robbie Payne scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season in Wednesday's game.

Alex Sakellaropoulos made 24 saves in the loss. Brandon Kasel earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for his shutout in Sunday's game.

