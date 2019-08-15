GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced Thursday that it has renewed its affiliation agreement with the New Jersey Devils for this upcoming season.
2019-20 will be the third season that the Devils and the Thunder have had an official partnership. The devils became the Thunder’s NHL affiliate on Aug. 8, 2017 after the organizations had an informal agreement during the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 season.
“We are happy to once again be a part of the New Jersey Devils’ organization this season,” said Adirondack Thunder Governor Ed Moore on behalf of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. “Our relationship is great and now that we are entering year three, we believe that it will only get stronger. With the additions and improvements that New Jersey made this season, we are excited to see what this year has in store for the entire organization.”
New Jersey Devils Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said the organization is pleased to continue the partnership with the Thunder.
“Giving players consistent ice-time and exposure in all situations at the ECHL level will help them develop throughout all levels of the New Jersey Devils organization and its affiliates. We are excited to work together with the management, players and coaches for our third consecutive season in Adirondack,” he said in a news release.
The Thunder have made the Kelly Cup Playoffs the past four seasons after finishing second in the North Division with a 37-26-6-3 record and 83 points in 2018-19. The Thunder were bounced from the playoffs in five games by Manchester.
Head Coach Alex Loh is expected to lead the team once again as they open the season on the road Oct. 11 at Maine. The first home game is Oct. 19 vs. Worcester.
For more information about the team and tickets visit ECHLThunder.com.
