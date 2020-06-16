Adirondack Thunder release season-ending roster

The Adirondack Thunder released their season-ending roster on Tuesday.
It is largely a symbolic action from each team in the ECHL, though each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than June 30. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular-season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2020-21 season).
The Thunder's season-ending roster included Alex Jaeckle, Charlie Curti, Kelly Summers, Jake Linhart, Michael Sdao, Blake Thompson, Tommy Parran, James Phelan, Alexandre Carrier, Conor Riley, Mike Szmatula, Matt Salhany, Ryan Walker, John Edwardh, Nick Hutchison, Robbie Payne, James Henry, Casey Pierro-Zabotel and Felix Girard.
