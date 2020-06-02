Adirondack Thunder release protected list of players
0 comments

Adirondack Thunder release protected list of players

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Adirondack Thunder released its protected list of players on Tuesday.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided they meet the collective bargaining agreement. Basically, that means they haven't been traded or released, formally retired or are under an AHL or NHL contract.

The Thunder protected Alex Jaeckle, Charles Curti, Kelly Summers, Jake Linhart, Michael Sdao, Blake Thompson, Tommy Parran, Desmond Bergin, James Phelan, Alexandre Carrier, Conor Riley, Mike Szmatula, Matt Salhany, Ryan Walker, John Edwardh, Nick Hutchison, Robbie Payne, James Henry, Casey Pierro-Zabotel and Felix Girard.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News