Adirondack Thunder release home schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The Adirondack Thunder released their home schedule for the 2020-21 season Thursday. They'll open their sixth ECHL season at home against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Eight opponents will visit Cool Insuring Arena over the 36 regular-season home games. As usual, the bulk is from fellow North Division opponents.

Worcester will visit Adirondack the most, eight times, followed by Reading and Brampton at seven times each. Newfoundland will visit five times and Maine will visit four times.

Outside the North Division, the Thunder will host three teams from the South Division: Greenville, Atlanta and Orlando. Greenville visits for two games in December; Atlanta once in March and Orlando for two games in April.

Twenty-six of the 36 home games fall on Friday (nine), Saturday (13) or Sunday (four).

The Thunder will have two games on Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28, as well as the traditional 5 p.m. New Year's Eve game.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0