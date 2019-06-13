GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced their full schedule for the 2019-2020 ECHL season on Thursday. Over 72 regular-season games, the Thunder will face 12 opponents and play three teams they have yet to see in their four previous seasons — Indy, Allen and Jacksonville.
Sixty-four of the games will be played within the North Division.
As usual, the Thunder will have a home-and-home pair of exhibition games against Reading, with an away contest on Friday, Oct. 4, followed by an Oct. 5 home game.
The Thunder open the season on Oct. 11 at Maine, the team they face the most during the regular season (18 times). The first home game is Oct. 19 vs. Worcester.
All home games Monday through Saturday start at 7 p.m., with the exception of Dec. 31, which is at 5 p.m. Sunday games start at 3 p.m.
