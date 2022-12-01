Adirondack Thunder ready for three-game series vs. Maine

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have gotten on a pretty good streak — of standings points, anyway.

The Thunder have gotten at least a point in eight of their last 10 games — four wins, three overtime losses, a shootout loss and two regulation losses in that span for a total of 12 points.

"And that’s not playing powder-puff teams," said Pete MacArthur, Adirondack's first-year head coach, after Wednesday's practice. "We played Worcester and Newfoundland (in) eight games, they’re the tops in the league, in our division. That’s been good to see where we’re at — to engage ourselves against the best. I think we see what type of team we have when we’re playing the right way, the way we need to play."

The Thunder (4-6-3-1) resume ECHL action this weekend with three games against the Maine Mariners (6-9-1-0), the team one point ahead of them in the North Division standings.

Adirondack hosts Maine on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena, then the teams go to Maine for a 3 p.m. Sunday game. Saturday's game is Miracle on Ice Night, celebrating Team USA's 1980 Olympic upset of the Soviet Union.

"They’re ahead of us points-wise in the standings, so we want to pull them back," MacArthur said of Maine. "It’s a huge opportunity with two at home, and then we both travel through the night. So if we can do our job at home here, we can set ourselves up for a big swing and get back to .500."

After playing from behind in too many games this season, the Thunder are hoping for much earlier starts this weekend.

"We’ve shown everybody in the crowd that we don’t quit," MacArthur said. "I’d like to see us get the lead a little bit more, but we certainly don’t quit. We’ve come back a lot.

"I would like to see what other teams do against us when we’re up by two goals in the third period, if we have that same type of mentality," he added.

MacArthur said the Mariners, led by players like forwards Cameron Askew and Mathew Santos, present an interesting matchup.

"They’re similar to us and Reading in that they’re going to play pretty structured, heavy, skilled at times," he said. "They’re a team you have to be wary of."

Adirondack has been displaying some balanced scoring lately. In its last three games, seven different players have put the puck in the net, including two by Patrick Grasso in Sunday's overtime loss to Reading.

Grasso leads the team with eight goals, while team captain Shane Harper has 17 points, including 13 assists. Noah Corson (12 points) and Xavier Parent (10) are right behind. Jarrod Gourley leads defensemen with six points.

"In the two 3-2 wins over (Newfoundland), we had six different guys score," MacArthur said. "It’s great, you can’t focus on anybody — they all can score."

On Tuesday, the Thunder released forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk in a roster cutdown move according to league rules. On Thursday, forward Garrett Van Wyhe was activated from injured reserve.

Also this week, starting goalie Jake Theut was called up to Utica to back up Isaac Poulter in the Comets' Wednesday AHL game against Laval, but was expected back Thursday. Francis Marotte is the Thunder's only other active goalie, as Mareks Mitens has been out for weeks with a lower body injury.

Theut, who started the season as the Thunder's No. 3 goalie, has a 4-3-1-1 record and 3.04 goals-against average in nine starts.

"Jake is awesome — he deserves everything he’s got coming his way," MacArthur said. "We’re happy and lucky to have him. ... If we didn’t have Theuter right now, we might be singing a different tune. He’s a starter in this league."

Tonight's Game Thunder vs. Maine When: Friday, 7 p.m. Where: Cool Insuring Arena Radio: WCQL (FM 95.9) The skinny: The Thunder have recorded at least a point in the standings in eight of their last 10 games.