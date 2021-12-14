Adirondack Thunder postpone three games

The Adirondack Thunder have pressed the COVID pause button this week, as all three home games this weekend were called off.

The Thunder had been scheduled to play a three-game series at Cool Insuring Arena against the Newfoundland Growlers, set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Adirondack had postponed two games last weekend, on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at home against Maine. The Thunder last played on Friday, a 4-1 victory over Reading at home.

The Thunder's next scheduled game is Dec. 27 at Trois-Rivieres in Quebec. They don't play at home again until New Year's Eve against Newfoundland.

"Newfoundland was getting on a plane Thursday, so we didn't want them to come if we weren't sure we were going to be playing," Thunder team president Jeff Mead said.

Mead said 10 players, five hockey operations personnel and two front-office employees tested positive for COVID-19. All were quarantining per health department guidelines.

"The most important thing is everybody who tested positive for COVID are only experiencing very mild symptoms," Mead said. "All of our players are vaccinated, our team personnel are vaccinated."

The Thunder, 10-8-1 and tied for third place with Reading in the ECHL's North Division, put all hockey on hold this week, so the team has not practiced since last Thursday.

After Friday night's game, the team bused down to Reading, Pennsylvania, for Saturday's scheduled game. That's when everything changed for the week.

"Some guys had symptoms, so we tested them as quickly as possible, and unfortunately they came back positive," Adirondack head coach Alex Loh said.

That prompted the postponement of Saturday and Sunday's games, and subsequently, this weekend's slate.

"It's certainly disappointing," Loh said of the layoff from practice. "I don't think the team aspect will be impacted, just getting our feet back under us as quickly as possible. Once guys are confirmed healthy, they can work out on their own."

Loh said the protocol is 10 days' quarantine or negative PCR tests on back-to-back days before players can return to action.

As for the team, Loh said, "They're taking it in stride. It's been such a crazy last two years, nothing really catches anybody off guard anymore. We just move forward — there's not a lot we can do."

Mead said rescheduling the four home games would be a "challenge," but added, "The goal is to play all 72 games. If we only get to 70 or 71, we'll make that work, too."

Rescheduling games would depend on the availability of the Cool Insuring Arena. It's also not an easy task because Newfoundland is based more than 1,000 miles away.

"It's a little bit of work," Mead said. "The ECHL had to do it a lot last year with the shortened season. We've been in contact with the league a lot over the last 72 hours."

Mead said the Thunder and Cool Insuring Arena were both in good financial shape even with the four postponed home games. Robust season ticket sales and a strong November with the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo and the State Girls Volleyball Tournament helped.

"If we lost those four home games, that would have a negative impact on us, but we expect to make those games up," Mead said.

