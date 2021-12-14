Adirondack Thunder postpone this weekend's games

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have postponed their three-game series at home this weekend because of positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.
The Thunder were scheduled to face the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Thunder had already postponed two of its games last weekend, including a Sunday home game against Maine. Adirondack's last game was Friday's 4-1 victory over the Reading Royals at Cool Insuring Arena.
"Obviously, the last thing we ever want to do is cancel games, but these are extenuating circumstances," Adirondack Thunder team president Jeff Mead said in a press release. "After tests came back positive on symptomatic players, coaches, trainers, and front office members, there is just no way we can justify putting more of our own at risk and in turn putting our fans at risk. We are going to do everything in our power to make-up these games and we look forward to everyone returning healthy."
Adirondack is next scheduled to play on Dec. 27 at Trois-Rivieres in Quebec. The Thunder's next scheduled home game is New Year's Eve against Newfoundland at 5 p.m.