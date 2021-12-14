Adirondack Thunder postpone this weekend's games

"Obviously, the last thing we ever want to do is cancel games, but these are extenuating circumstances," Adirondack Thunder team president Jeff Mead said in a press release. "After tests came back positive on symptomatic players, coaches, trainers, and front office members, there is just no way we can justify putting more of our own at risk and in turn putting our fans at risk. We are going to do everything in our power to make-up these games and we look forward to everyone returning healthy."