Adirondack Thunder players find new teams, new focuses

After the season, Salhany said he plans to assess how playing in Europe went and go from there.

“I love Adirondack — they treat me well, and the fans are amazing,” he said. “They were my first organization as a pro that kick-started my career. It’s possible that I’ll be back, but it’s tough to say. I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up.”

Charlie Curti

One of several recent Adirondack Thunder players to find landing spots in the ECHL, Charlie Curti is in South Dakota playing for the Rapid City Rush.

A 25-year-old defenseman from Minneapolis, Curti started most of the 2019-20 season for the Thunder, scoring 31 points. He was excited to be part of what looked to be a strong returning roster in Glens Falls.

“Obviously it’s disappointing — we thought we had a good group coming back to Adirondack, I had a lot of buddies on the team,” Curti said. “But you could see the writing on the wall, so it wasn’t a surprise when they canceled the season.”

Like most of the Adirondack players, Curti had to scramble to find another team — a challenge in a market that suddenly lost 11 teams, six in the North Division, plus five more from other divisions.