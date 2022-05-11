Adirondack Thunder part ways with head coach Alex Loh

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have parted ways with head coach Alex Loh, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Thunder recently completed a 27-40-4 season — a league-worst .408 winning percentage — and finished last in the ECHL North Division. They missed the playoffs for the first time since relocating to Glens Falls.

Loh was in the final year of his contract with the team as head coach and Director of Hockey Operations. His final record with the team is 86-94-18-8.

"We want to thank Alex for his commitment to the organization and his efforts," the Thunder said in a press release. "Alex has been a key piece of this team since its inception and has played a significant role in all our successes. We also want to thank our fans for their support, patience, and enthusiasm during this past season and we will begin the process of finding a new Head Coach immediately."

Loh was hired as an assistant coach under former head coach Cail MacLean in 2015-16, the Thunder's inaugural season in Glens Falls. Loh was named head coach before the 2018-19 season, leading Adirondack to a second-place finish in the North Division and a fourth straight trip to the Kelly Cup playoffs.

The Thunder went 22-28-8-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, and Loh stayed on in a front-office role through the 2020-21 opt-out year.

Loh was assisted by former Adirondack Red Wing Pete Dineen for the past three seasons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0