Adirondack Thunder open three-game homestand

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder open a three-game homestand Friday night against the Utah Grizzlies at Cool Insuring Arena.

The teams meet on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

It is the second of 12 three-games-in-three-days weekends on the Thunder's schedule this season. Adirondack went 1-2 last weekend on the road against the Newfoundland Grizzlies, losing the Friday and Sunday games 4-1 and 5-0, respectively, but earning a 6-4 victory last Saturday.

At 2-3-1-0, the Thunder are third in the ECHL's North Division, behind Newfoundland and Reading.

Longtime veteran forward Pete MacArthur, a Clifton Park native in his third stint with the Thunder, leads the team with two goals and four assists. Nick Rivera has scored four goals for most on the team, and Samuel Laberge has dished out five assists. Defensemen Blake Thompson and Joe Masonius each have two goals and three assists. Goalie Mareks Mitens is 2-1-1-0 between the pipes.

The Grizzlies, a Colorado Avalanche affiliate, come in at 6-2-0-0, good for first place in the ECHL's Mountain Division. Goalie Trent Miner was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 25-31, when he went 3-0-0 with a shutout and a 1.10 goals-against average.

Military appreciation night

The Thunder are set to host their annual Military Appreciation Night for their Saturday night game at Cool Insuring Arena.

“Seats for Service” will offer area businesses the opportunity to purchase ticket packages for sponsorship in three price categories. Tickets will be donated on behalf of sponsors to local military organizations in the Capital Region.

The cost of game ticket bundles is $450 for 30 tickets (Red Package), $900 for 60 tickets (White Package) and $1,500 for 100 tickets (Blue Package).

All sponsors will be recognized on game night with an emblazoned video board. Additionally, White Package and Blue Package sponsors will score a Thunder social media blast. Blue Package sponsors will be the exclusive recipients of an autographed Thunder hockey stick.

