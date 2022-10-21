 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adirondack Thunder open ECHL season on road Saturday night

A new era begins for the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, as they open their ECHL regular season with a pair of road games against the Worcester Railers.

Their first season under new head coach Pete MacArthur begins with a two-game weekend trip to Worcester, Massachusetts — Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. before returning to Glens Falls.

Many things are new for the Thunder this season, as they hope to rebound from a last-place finish in 2021-22.

"We can't wait to get going," MacArthur said by phone Friday. "We have a good mix of veterans, young guys, high-end skill, leadership and toughness. We took care of the toughness with guys like (Yanick) Turcotte and (Daniel) Maggio, guys that can pull each other through the battle."

Turcotte and Maggio are two of the most prominent additions to the team this season, along with defensemen Filip Bratt and Jeff Taylor, a Clifton Park native, and forward Noah Corson.

Several of last year's forwards return to the team, including South Glens Falls native Shawn Weller, team captain Shane Harper, and top scorers Patrick Grasso and Sebastian Vidmar.

The Thunder had more turnover on defense, where only three — Ivan Chukarov, Jake Ryczek and Jarrod Gourley — return this season. Ryczek and forward Rex Moe are currently on injured reserve.

The Thunder finalized their season-opening roster this week, following a pair of preseason victories over Reading, 4-1 and 3-1, over the weekend.

"That showed everybody is ready to compete," MacArthur said. "We got a really good jump off the faceoff — three of our goals were the direct result off of faceoffs. We kept (the defense) tight, our PK (penalty kill) kept it tight. It's a different PK and our guys defended their one-on-ones all over the ice. That was a good start."

The new goaltending trio of Mareks Mitens, Isaac Poulter and Jake Theut performed well last weekend, too. Mitens spent most of last season in Utica. Theut is a reserve player this week, along with defenseman Cory Dennis.

"Mareks looked sure of himself," MacArthur said. "There were no iffy pucks left around the crease for the defensemen to take care of, he just absorbed them. He looked confident — all three of our goalies did. Every guy we have is a starter. That gives you confidence as a team when everybody in net is ready."

As for this weekend's games, MacArthur said he wants to see "organization and energy" as the Thunder begin regular-season play.

"This league is really fast from the get-go — every roster is stacked at the start of the season," MacArthur said. "We want to take advantage of the energy, but work on being organized."

Adirondack Thunder 2022-23 Roster

No. Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Birthplace

3 Filip Bratt;D;5-10;176;Stockholm, SWE

6 Jeff Taylor (A);D;6-0;187;Clifton Park, NY

9 Colin Long;F;6-0;184;Santa Ana, CA

10 Ryan Smith;F;6-1;215;Roanoke, VA

11 Shane Harper (C);F;5-11;193;Valencia, CA

12 Cory Dennis;D;6-0;190;Madison, WI

13 Ivan Chukarov;D;6-4;205;Des Plaines, IL

14 Vladislav Mikhalchuk;F;6-4;185;Minsk, Belarus

17 Yanick Turcotte;F;6-0;195;Quebec, QC

18 Rex Moe (IR);F;6-2;225;Grand Rapids, MI

19 Jake Ryczek (IR);D;5-11;180;Springfield, MA

21 Patrick Grasso;F;5-8;167;Des Moines, IA

22 Sebastian Vidmar;F;6-3;200;Malmo, SWE

23 Nick Rivera;F;6-0;194;Pacific Palisades, CA

24 Xavier Parent;F;5-8;170;Laval, QC

26 Ryan Da Silva;D;6-0;202;Newmarket, ON

27 Billy Jerry;F;6-4;205;River Falls, WI

44 Daniel Maggio (A);D;6-3;216;Windsor, ON

58 Garrett Van Wyhe;F;6-2;195;Seattle, WA

60 Jarrod Gourley;D;6-2;210;Calgary, AB

63 Shawn Weller;F;6-2;215;Glens Falls, NY

91 Noah Corson;F;6-0;180;Sherbrooke, QC

Goaltenders

No. Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;

1 Isaac Poulter;G;6-2;178;Winnipeg, MB

35 Jake Theut;G;6-3;202;Washington, MI

39 Mareks Mitens;G;6-2;202;Ventspils, Latvia

C = Captain

A = Assistant captain

Tonight's Game

Thunder at Worcester

Where: DCU Center

When: 7:05 p.m.

The skinny: The Adirondack Thunder open their regular season under first-year coach and former Thunder team captain Pete MacArthur.

