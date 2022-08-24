Adirondack Thunder name Rob Lippolis as broadcaster, Director of Communications

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday named Rob Lippolis as the team's new broadcaster and Director of Communications.

Lippolis spent last season as broadcaster for the Binghamton Black Bears of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, where he was named Broadcaster of the Year. He also called games for Syracuse, Hershey and Wilkes-Barre of the American Hockey League last season.

A native of Windsor, New York, Lippolis worked as the play-by-play broadcaster for the AHL's Binghamton Devils from 2017-2021, and called four NHL games for the New Jersey Devils in 2020-21.