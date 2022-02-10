Adirondack Thunder lift mask mandate at Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday announced that masks are no longer require for fans attending ECHL games at Cool Insuring Arena.
Officials still recommend that unvaccinated individuals still wear a facial covering.
New York state lifted the statewide mask mandate for indoor activities on Thursday, but it has not lifted the mandate for schools and school activities.
"Ever since the pandemic started, we have followed local and state guidelines, and is very important to us to continue to do so," Thunder team president Jeff Mead said in a press release. "These guidances allow us to remain open and keep hockey in Glens Falls. It is a group effort and we thank everyone who has helped us get back to this point."
The Thunder play at Worcester on Saturday and Sunday and at Trois-Rivieres on Tuesday night, before returning home to host Trois-Rivieres on Feb. 18.