Adirondack Thunder host preseason game

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder play their first game under new head coach Pete MacArthur on Friday at 7 p.m. in an ECHL preseason game at Cool Insuring Arena against the Reading Royals.

The game against the Royals — the first of a home-and-home series, as they play again Saturday night at Reading — is a first-time matchup of head coaches who are both former Thunder team captains.

The Royals have their own first-year coach in James Henry, an Adirondack Hockey Hall of Famer who is the Thunder’s all-time leading scorer with 230 points and 161 assists in 303 games played, all Thunder records. MacArthur is No. 2 on the list.

MacArthur and Henry were teammates for three seasons, as was Thunder assistant coach Mike Bergin.

“He was probably the most fun to play with on the power play in my career,” MacArthur said of Henry. “He’s intelligent and cerebral, we were always in the top three or four in the league on the power play. I have no doubt that he’s going to be a great coach. It will be an interesting chess match between him and Bergie and myself, we think a lot alike.”

The Thunder are preparing for their ECHL season opener on Oct. 22 at the Worcester Railers. Adirondack’s home opener is Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., also against Worcester.

“It’s exciting just to get on the ice and see how the guys play together in a real game situation,” MacArthur said. “They’ve been working hard all week. Hopefully we get good results and get out without any injuries, and the guys learn how to play together.”

Fans will get their first look at the 2022-23 Thunder, a team coming off a rough season in which they finished last in the league.

Adirondack and Reading don’t meet for real in the regular season until Nov. 18 and 20 in Reading.

Last year, the Thunder’s preseason game was the first pro hockey at Cool Insuring Arena in 19 months, as the team suspended operations for the 2020-21 season during the coronavirus pandemic.

“No restrictions, we’re back to normal operating procedures,” said Jeff Mead, Thunder team president and general manager. “We’re planning postgame autographs, postgame skates with players. We’re back to normal.”