Adirondack Thunder hold first practice in 19 months

GLENS FALLS — Day 1 of Adirondack Thunder camp looked the same as any other hockey practice.
Except it wasn't just any practice.
Monday morning was the first practice in 19 months for the Thunder, as 21 players were put through their paces by head coach Alex Loh and assistant coach Pete Dineen at Cool Insuring Arena.
"It's exciting, it's been way, way too long," Loh said after practice. "We're thrilled just to get the guys back on the ice and get a sense that the season is really here. Finally getting everybody in the building and on the ice was great."
"There certainly was lot more excitement this morning in the building than there has been in quite some time," said Jeff Mead, Thunder team president and general manager of Cool Insuring Arena. "It was good to hear the pucks banging off the glass and the boards — you can tell it's hockey season."
Mead said ticket sales were strong, and he noted that, with 4,800 seats, the arena falls below the current state limit of 5,000 people for indoor events.
"I think our fan base is pretty energized to come back after missing last year, which is great news," he added.
Adirondack is scheduled to play two exhibition games against the Reading Royals — home on Friday and at Reading on Saturday, both at 7 p.m. The Thunder are set to open the season against Newfoundland on Oct. 23 at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Thunder had not practiced in the building since March 2020. Adirondack's 2020-21 season was canceled last November, along with the rest of the North Division of the ECHL, amid rising coronavirus cases and the pandemic restrictions on travel and large gatherings. Many Thunder players either had to play elsewhere or not at all.
"It was really tough last year. We were really excited, we had a really good group on paper, and when that happened, it was tough for a lot of us," said veteran goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos, who played for Wichita's ECHL team for two months last season.
Few players have been looking forward to this moment as much as veteran forward Pete MacArthur, a Clifton Park native in his third stint with the Thunder.
"I grew up playing in this rink, so I've been sick to my stomach in anticipation for a while," said MacArthur, who last played in Glens Falls in 2018-19. "It's really nice to get out there with familiar faces and new faces. It's like Christmas morning, kind of. It was a really nice first day."
About a dozen or so fans watched the players go through skating and shooting drills during a 90-minute session.
"Today was about guys getting their feet underneath them," Loh said.
"We were just knocking the cobwebs off a little bit today, have some chatter, communicate, get your heart rates up and have fun, have a good start to what's very new again," MacArthur said.
At 36, MacArthur is the elder statesman of the team, a mentoring role he said he relishes. He likes what he has seen of this year's Thunder team so far.
"We had some good energy on the ice," he said. "We were probably a little bit rusty skill-wise, but the effort was there, and the thing I like is the guys were enjoying it. If you like your job, you're going to get better faster, so it was an encouraging start."
"It was a great skate — the guys worked really hard," Loh said. "The execution was a little off, but I fully expected that — there's some guys out there who haven't played or skated in a real practice in 18, 19 months. I'm not going to hold that against them. One thing I just wanted to see was the effort level, and that was there the whole time."
Loh said the team would be adding two more skaters this week, and could be sent more players from the Utica Comets or the parent New Jersey Devils before the final cutdown to 23 players on Oct. 20.
The most difficult part of getting the team together for this season was housing. Loh and Mead both said a hot housing market limited the pool of available rentals this year.
"It's been hectic. We're almost there, but it's been a challenge," Mead said. "It's all part of dealing with COVID, but we're making good progress."
The most noticeable change this season will be the strict limitation of interaction between fans and players, by league protocols.
"Unfortunately, at least for now, our players can't get as close to fans as they used to," Mead said. "Certain things, like autographs after games, we're not going to be able to do that.
"The ECHL protocols are, for now, we have to keep our players in a little bit of a bubble inside the arena," Mead added. "Hopefully in the near future we can go back to normal, but for now we're going to keep our players as safe and comfortable as we can, and try to entertain our fans as best we can."
