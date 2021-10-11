Adirondack Thunder hold first practice in 19 months

Arena protocols

The Thunder announced guidelines for the season on Monday:

• No more than 5,000 fans will be allowed inside the arena for a game. That is slightly more than the seating capacity of the building, but less than the overall capacity if standing-room tickets are sold.

• Facial coverings are recommended for fully vaccinated fans. Unvaccinated fans are required to wear a facial covering, except when eating or drinking.

• Smoking will not be permitted inside or outside the arena.

• No access to the arena is permitted through the Oakland Avenue entrance nearest to Glen Street. Fans are not permitted in locker room areas.