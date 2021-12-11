Adirondack Thunder games postponed due to health and safety protocols

GLENS FALLS — The ECHL on Saturday announced that the two Adirondack Thunder games this weekend have been postponed due to league health and safety protocols.
The Thunder were scheduled to play the Reading Royals at Reading on Saturday and the Maine Mariners on Sunday in Glens Falls.
Make-up dates have not been determined at this time. More information for ticket holders will be available in the coming days.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
