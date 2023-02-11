ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — Wayne Letourneau scored his first ECHL goal Saturday night, but the Adirondack Thunder surrendered five unanswered goals as they suffered a 5-2 loss to Newfoundland.

The Thunder lost two out of three games on the week-long road trip to the Maritime province, dropping them to 16-22-6. However, Adirondack remained in fifth place in the North Division standings, two points ahead of Trois-Rivieres.

Letourneau opened the scoring on his wrister from the slot 8:28 into the game, and early in the second period, Ryan Smith tipped in a shot by Matt Stief on a power play for a 2-0 lead.

However, the first-place Growlers (34-12-1) pulled within 2-1 on Isaac Johnson’s goal late in the second, then added four goals in the third, two by Pavel Gogolev.

Jake Theut finished with 25 saves for the Thunder, who return home to Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday to face the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m.

Growlers 5, Thunder 2 Adirondack;1;1;0 — 2 Newfoundland;0;1;4 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Letourneau 1, 8:28. Second period — 2, Adirondack, Smith 8 (Stief, Parent), 7:30 (pp). 3, Newfoundland, Johnson 12 (Centazzo, Solow), 13:41. Third period — 4, Newfoundland, Gogolev 20, :28. 5, Newfoundland, Budgell 9 (Gogolev, Kubicek), 10:22. 6, Newfoundland, Gogolev 21 (Skirving, Suthers), 11:28. 7, Newfoundland, Skirving 23 (Badini, Kapcheck), 19:54 (en). Shots — Adirondack 11-11-9—31; Newfoundland 10-9-11—30. Power plays — Adirondack 1-5; Newfoundland 0-5. Goalies — Theut (Adir) 29 shots-25 saves; Cavallin (New) 31-29. Ref — Stachowiak. A — 4,297.

