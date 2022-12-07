Adirondack Thunder earn victory on road

NORFOLK, Va. — The Adirondack Thunder scored three goals in the second period as they earned a 4-2 ECHL victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday night.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Thunder, who improved to 5-9-4.

Grant Jozefek scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 5.4 seconds left in the second period, knocking in a close-in shot off assists from Matt Stief and Noah Corson.

Xavier Parent added an insurance goal in the third period, firing a shot over the right shoulder of Norfolk goalie Michael Bullion from inside the left faceoff circle, on a feed from Wayne Letourneau.

Parent and Jozefek both scored their fourth goals of the season.

Nick Rivera and Patrick Grasso each finished with two points on the night, assisting on each other's goals as Adirondack opened a 2-1 second-period lead.

Tanner Schachle and Brett Ouderkirk scored for the Admirals (2-18-1)

Jake Theut finished with 33 saves for the Thunder, who play two more games at Norfolk this weekend, set for Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m.