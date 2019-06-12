{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Thunder announces 2019-20 home schedule

Adirondack’s Brian Ward (22) faces off with Manchester’s Tony Cameranesi (12) during Game 2 of this April's ECHL playoffs. The Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday announced its 2019-20 schedule. 

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder has announced their home schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The Thunder, an ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, will face seven different opponents in 36 games. Five of the opponents are in the North Division. The two out-of-division opponents are the Allen Americans and Indy Fuel, who will both play in Adirondack for the first time in franchise history. The most frequent visitor to Cool Insuring Arena will be the Maine Mariners, traveling to Glens Falls 10 times.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Worcester
  • Wednesday, Oct. 23 vs. Maine
  • Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Worcester
  • Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Worcester
  • Sunday, Nov. 10 vs. Worcester
  • Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Reading
  • Wednesday, Nov. 20 vs. Newfoundland
  • Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Indy
  • Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Brampton
  • Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Brampton
  • Friday, Dec. 6 vs. Maine
  • Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Allen
  • Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Allen
  • Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Maine
  • Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Maine
  • Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Worcester
  • Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Reading
  • Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Brampton
  • Wednesday, Jan. 15 vs. Maine
  • Saturday Jan. 18 vs. Worcester
  • Friday Jan. 24 vs. Brampton
  • Saturday Jan. 25 vs. Brampton
  • Wednesday Jan. 29 vs. Maine
  • Friday Jan. 31 vs. Maine
  • Friday Feb. 7 vs. Newfoundland
  • Saturday Feb. 8 vs. Newfoundland
  • Friday Feb. 21 vs. Brampton
  • Saturday Feb. 22 vs. Maine
  • Sun. Feb. 23 vs. Reading
  • Friday Feb. 28 vs. Reading
  • Saturday Feb. 29 vs. Reading
  • Tuesday March 10 vs. Worcester
  • Tuesday March 17 vs. Brampton
  • Saturday March 28 vs. Maine
  • Wednesday April 1 vs. Maine
  • Friday April 3 vs. Newfoundland

All of the games on Monday through Saturday start at 7 p.m. with the exception of Dec. 31, which is at 5 p.m. Sunday games start at 3 p.m.

Season tickets are on sale. For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

