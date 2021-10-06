Adirondack Thunder announce training camp guidelines for fans

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder and Cool Insuring Arena announced their fan protocols for the team's upcoming training camp.

According to the team's Wednesday press release, the arena will follow all state, local and CDC-established guidelines.

The ECHL team's training camp is scheduled to begin with an on-ice session on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

The team's release said training camp is open to the public, but fans must adhere to the following:

Fans attending training camp are permitted to only sit in sections X, A or B.

Access to the building will be through the main lobby only.

Fully vaccinated guests are recommended to wear a facial covering.

Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a facial covering at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Fans are not permitted to gather near the team's locker room or locker room areas.

Building floor access is not permitted.

Training camp on-ice sessions begin at 9:30 a.m. for the first week of preseason, and at 10:15 a.m. during the second week.