Adirondack Thunder announce rescheduled games

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday announced the makeup dates for three home games that were postponed earlier this month.

The Thunder are scheduled to host the Newfoundland Growlers on back-to-back nights, Feb. 22 and 23, and then host the Maine Mariners on Feb. 25. All games are set for 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

All three games were among the five that were postponed when more than a dozen players and hockey personnel tested positive for coronavirus. The third game of the Newfoundland series will be rescheduled at a later date.

Tickets for the rescheduled games are available on SeatGeek. Any ticket that was previously purchased for the original date will be honored for the makeup date. For more information, contact the Thunder office at 518-480-3355.

After tonight's game at Reading, the Thunder return home Friday to face Newfoundland at 5 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack plays Saturday at 6 p.m. at Maine, then returns home Sunday to face Trois-Rivieres at 3 p.m.

