GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday announced their 2023 protected list, including 12 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided they meet the collective bargaining agreement guidelines. They must be under a standard ECHL player contract and have not been traded or released, formally retired or are under an AHL or NHL contract.

The Thunder has protected team captain Shane Harper, top goal-scorer Patrick Grasso, South Glens Falls native Shawn Weller and fellow forwards Erik Middendorf, Travis Broughman, Ryan Smith, Grant Jozefek, Matt Jennings, Colin Long, Brady Fleurent, Yanick Turcotte and Brandon Schultz. Adirondack also protected defensemen Ivan Chukarov, Matt Slick, Dajon Mingo, Ryan Orgel, Wayne Letourneau, Matt Stief, Kyle Hallbauer, Jeff Taylor, Bryce Martin, Jake Ryczek and Blake Thompson, as well as goalies Jake Theut, Mike Robinson and Vinnie Purpura.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all future consideration trades by June 20, and teams must submit their season-ending roster by June 22.