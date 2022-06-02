Adirondack Thunder announce protected list

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced their 2022 protected list on Thursday, including 16 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goalies.
Adirondack's protected list includes forwards Alex Carrier, Shane Harper, Billy Jerry, Colin Long, Pete MacArthur, Frankie Melton, Danick Paquette, Nick Rivera, Ryan Roth, Matt Salhany, Ryan Smith, Luke Stevens, Mike Szmatula, Sebastian Vidmar, Ryan Walker and Shawn Weller; defensemen Ivan Chukarov, Jarrod Gourley, Jake Hamilton, Chris Lijdsman, Jimmy Mazza, Trey Phillips, Rourke Russell, Jake Ryczek, Kyle Thacker, Tim Theocharidis and Blake Thompson; and goalies Brandon Kasel, Conor O'Brien and Alex Sakellaropoulos.
The ECHL announced that teams must complete all future consideration trades by June 13, and teams must submit their season-ending roster by June 15.