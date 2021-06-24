Adirondack Thunder announce extension with New Jersey Devils

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday announced a multiyear extension of their affiliation agreement with the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

The Thunder also gain the Utica Comes as an AHL affiliate this season, the Thunder's fifth in the Devils' organization.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The New Jersey Devils have been an outstanding partner since the Thunder moved east," said Alex Loh, the Thunder's head coach and Director of Hockey Operations, in a press release. "They have committed to help us win and we are excited to develop more of their players as we have in the past. We are thrilled to continue to work with them for the upcoming season and beyond."

Five current or former Devils — goalies MacKenzie Blackwood, Ken Appleby and Scott Wedgewood, and defensemen Colton White and Josh Jacobs — played for the Thunder before reaching the NHL.

Adirondack returns to the ice this season after the entire North Division of the ECHL was canceled because of the restrictions on crowd sizes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0