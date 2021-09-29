 Skip to main content
Adirondack Thunder add defenseman Chris Lijdsman
Adirondack Thunder add defenseman Chris Lijdsman

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday announced they have signed defenseman Chris Lijdsman for the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Lijdsman, 30, spent last season with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League, recording two goals and 10 assists. He spent four seasons playing in the SPHL, and played 15 games with Jacksonville of the ECHL in 2019-20.

A 6-foot-2, 225-pound lefty, Lijdsman also played in Europe and played collegiately in Canada. He is a native of Calgary, Alberta.

The Thunder are scheduled to open the season on Oct. 23 against the Newfoundland Growlers.

