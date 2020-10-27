Adirondack Thunder acquire rights to Chase Lang

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder acquired the rights to forward Chase Lang on Tuesday in a trade with the Jacksonville IceMen.
The Thunder sent forward Ara Nazarian to the IceMen in the swap. Nazarian, a rookie last year, scored 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) after a four-year career at New Hampshire.
Lang led Jacksonville with 48 points last season, scoring 19 goals and dishing out 29 assists in 51 games. The 24-year-old was a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL entry draft and played parts of three seasons in the AHL. A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Lang also played in the Western Hockey League for four seasons, recording 155 points, including 66 goals.
