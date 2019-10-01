{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder received goaltender Michael McNiven, as well as forwards Antoine Waked and Jayden Verbeek on re-assignment from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. All are under NHL entry-level contracts.

McNiven, 22, is in his third season in the Montreal Canadiens organization. He played 55 games with the Rocket and five games in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast over the last two seasons. Before that, he was named the Ontario Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year in 2016-17.

McNiven joins Eamon McAdam, Ben Halford and Henry Dill as goaltenders at Adirondack's training camp.

Waked, 23, skated in a combined 90 AHL games between 2017-18 and 2018-19, all with Laval, and recorded nine goals and seven assists. He also played seven ECHL games last season with the Maine Mariners.

Verbeek, 21, heads into his second season as a pro after skating in 48 games with the Rocket last season and four games with the Maine Mariners. He is the nephew of Stanley Cup champion Pat Verbeek, who played more than 1,500 games throughout his career.

