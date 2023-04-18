GLENS FALLS — The start of the Kelly Cup playoffs brings with it a geography lesson.

To wit: It's hard to get to St. John's, Newfoundland.

You can't just put an entire hockey team on a commercial flight to St. John's on short notice. So the Adirondack Thunder's first-round playoff series against the Newfoundland Growlers will have a very unusual format that requires only one trip.

The Thunder are hosting the first three games of the best-of-seven series at Cool Insuring Arena, beginning with Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Thunder will bus to Toronto after Game 3 and fly to St. John's, where the remainder of the series will be played. If the series ends quickly, the Thunder will have to hang around St. John's until it's time for their flight home.

This creates some odd dynamics on and off the ice. Like the fact that fourth-place Adirondack gets revenue from three home games, while first-place Newfoundland is guaranteed only one home date. And there's the rather obvious home-ice advantages that heavily the favor the Thunder at the start but transfer to Newfoundland after Game 3.

For the Thunder, it's the continuation of a playoff-like atmosphere of the past few weeks, capped by Sunday's postseason-clinching victory over Worcester. It was a big moment for a team that finished the 2021-22 season with the worst record in the league.

The Thunder, with their struggle to climb into the playoffs and their blue-collar mentality, seem to have captured the imagination of local fans. The team averaged 4,596 over their final seven games at Cool Insuring Arena. Players have universally said the support at home was a factor in getting them into the playoffs.

"I said at the beginning of the year, if you put a product on the ice that works hard and can relate to this community — it's a hard-working community — they're going to stand behind you," said forward Shawn Weller, a South Glens Falls native. "I know we didn't have the results we wanted all year long, but (the fans) can see the determination. They can see the effort. They can see how we didn't quit, and I think the people from Glens Falls and the surrounding areas can appreciate that type of work ethic."

Coach Pete MacArthur expects to get a couple of injured players back for playoffs. Goalie Jake Theut is ready to return, though MacArthur said he wasn't sure if Theut would start on Wednesday. Forward Nick Rivera is also expected back.

The Thunder will need all hands on deck to compete with Newfoundland, which won the North Division and tied for the third-best record in the 28-team ECHL. The Growlers have one of the top scorers in the league in Zach O'Brien (a league-high 64 assists) and have the third-best power play in the league (24.2 percent).

The Thunder did relatively well against the Growlers this season, going 5-4 in regulation outcomes along with an overtime loss and a shootout loss.

The Thunder have their stars — most notable captain Shane Harper (76 points) and Patrick Grasso (37 goals, with one added after a scoring change from Sunday's win). But a large portion of their success has come from finding new players who could jump into the lineup and be productive throughout the season. Fifty-one players have worn an Adirondack uniform this season.

It came together in the last six weeks under MacArthur, a first-year coach who was worthy of consideration as ECHL Coach of the Year honors (Idaho's Everett Sheen won the award on Tuesday).

"I like our team right now and where we're heading — the right direction," defenseman Matt Stief said after Sunday's win. "Not only the 'D,' the forwards, Robbie (goalie Mike Robinson), everyone, even the guys who aren't playing. All the commotion around our team ... everything has been great so far. Just going to try to keep it rolling."

It's a short turnaround for the Thunder, who are coming off the high of Sunday's win and will have played six games in nine days by the end of the week. The format of the series will be a challenge for both teams. For Adirondack, it's a chance to get a head start at home.

"We're going to try our best to take advantage of this opportunity," MacArthur said. "It's very unique; we're playing against maybe the best team in the league, and we get to start in the best building in the league. So let's see what we've both got."

Playoff Schedule Adirondack vs. Newfoundland Wednesday at Thunder, 7 p.m. Friday at Thunder, 7 p.m. Saturday at Thunder, 5 p.m. April 25 at Growlers, 5:30 p.m. April 27 at Growlers, 5:30 p.m.* April 30 at Growlers, 2:30 p.m.* May 2 at Growlers, 5:30 p.m.* * — if necessary