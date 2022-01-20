Junior hockey team coming to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A junior hockey team is slated to begin play at Cool Insuring Arena this fall.

The team, to be called the Adirondack Junior Thunder, will play in the Eastern Hockey League Premier division, a Tier III junior hockey league with teams from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire. EHLP is a subdivision of the Eastern Hockey League.

The team is for players age 16-20, but will focus on post-graduate players ages 18-20 who are hoping to either move up in junior ranks or move on to Division III college hockey. Players pay a fee to play for the team. The EHL season is set to begin in October.

Former Adirondack Red Wings star and AHL Hall of Famer Glenn Merkosky will coach the Adirondack Junior Thunder. The team will be locally owned and operated by Todd Tierney, a local business owner, and Tadd Sipowicz, the Adirondack Thunder's chief revenue officer. Jeff Mead, general manager of the Thunder and the arena, will be the junior team's general manager of business operations.

The Glens Falls area had a junior hockey team in 2012-13, when the Lake George Fighting Spirit played at the Lake George Forum as a member of the Northern States Hockey League, also a Tier III junior league.

