Four named to Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame

Four people — two former players and two "builders" — were elected to the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame as the class of 2020, it was announced Monday.

The former players are Sylvain Cloutier and Frank Littlejohn, while the builders are Dan Miner and the late H. Douglas Burch.

The inductees will be formally welcomed into the hall of fame during the Adirondack Thunder's game against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Cloutier played for three Adirondack teams, the Red Wings in the American Hockey League and the IceHawks and Frostbite of the United Hockey League. He finished with 148 points for the Red Wings and 274 for his career.

Littlejohn played five seasons in Glens Falls with the IceHawks and Frostbite. He finished with 257 points for the Adirondack teams and 1,209 penalty minutes.

Miner has been involved with all of the Adirondack teams since 1985 as radio reporter and public address announcer, since 1999.

Burch was a member of the management team that Ned Harkness formed to bring the Red Wings to Glens Falls. He served as director of public relations and marketing and later pushed for and chaired the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame.

