Dave Strader to be inducted into state hockey hall of fame

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls native Dave Strader will be inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class.

The induction ceremony is set for May 22 at the Hilton Hotel in Troy, beginning with a reception at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased by calling 518-877-5170.

Strader, who died in 2017, enjoyed a long career as a hockey announcer, beginning with the hometown Adirondack Red Wings, before moving on to the NHL's Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. He also did announcing work for ESPN, ABC, NBC and NBCSN. Strader was honored by the NHL with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2017.

