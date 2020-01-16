Adirondack Northstars girls hockey tournament this weekend

The 26th annual Adirondack Northstars Winter Classic girls ice hockey tournament will be held this weekend in Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs.
More than 40 teams from New York, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, ranging from age 10-and-under to 19-and-under, are competing in the event that goes from 3:30 p.m. Friday to approximately 4 p.m. Monday. Games will be held at the Glens Falls Recreation Center, Cool Insuring Arena and the Saratoga Springs ice rinks.
There also is a skills competition for every team running for three hours Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.
More than 100 girls participate in Adirondack Youth Hockey, from ages 3 to 19.