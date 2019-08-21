SARATOGA SPRINGS — Highland Sky pulled away for his first win in 14 months as he captured the John's Call Stakes by 8 1/4 lengths Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.
With rain moving the race off the turf onto a sealed main track, Highland Sky and jockey Manny Franco tracked down and overtook early leader Turco Bravo at the top of the stretch and won the 1 1/4-mile race in 2 minutes, 04.32 seconds.
Highland Sky, the 2-1 second choice trained by Barclay Tagg, returned $6.90 on a $2 win wager. The 6-year-old gelding won his first race since June 2018, and his first stakes win since the Woodhaven at Aqueduct in 2016.
Red Knight, the 3-5 favorite, was second, 1 3/4 lengths ahead of Turco Bravo.
