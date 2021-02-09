Wrestling with questions: Sports like wrestling hope to proceed amid the pandemic

Chris Petteys had hoped to stand on top of the podium as a state wrestling champion later this month at the Times Union Center.
The coronavirus pandemic ended the Hudson Falls senior’s athletic dream, and those of so many other student-athletes who have been sidelined, some since last March, by the continuing coronavirus restrictions.
Now Petteys is just hoping to have a match at some point, if Washington County gives approval for sports designated by the state as “high-risk” — wrestling, basketball, ice hockey and cheer.
On the phone recently, Petteys sounded matter-of-fact discussing the lack of a season.
“It’s one of those things where it hasn’t seemed like we were going to have it,” he said, noting that Hudson Falls had just returned from a month of remote learning. “When it came out that the state was saying OK, we were stoked. Then Washington County says no.
“It’s understandable, I guess,” Petteys added. “(The virus) is still out there.”
Petteys and athletes in nine other Washington County school districts are still waiting.
“We’re relying on our medical professionals to guide our decision-making on whether to proceed, and they haven’t said it’s safe yet,” Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said. “At some point if our medical people say it’s OK to go forward, we’ll put something together and talk to the schools again. It’s still up to the localities to decide in the end. At the end of the day, we’re trying to keep everybody safe.”
Section II has designated March 13 as the final day for winter sports.
Warren and Saratoga counties have allowed high-risk sports to begin practicing and competing, leaving it up to individual school districts to make their own decisions on sports.
Glens Falls on Monday night reversed course and voted to play high-risk sports. Queensbury’s school board, however, voted down a plan to play those sports, sparking a student protest on Tuesday.
Wrestling concerns
Some schools in Section II have approved all sports. A few have not approved wrestling, which caused some supporters to voice concerns that their sport is being treated unfairly.
“The fact that a lot of these schools that have given the green light have taken a more cautious approach to wrestling, or not given it approval at all, I take exception to it,” said Frank Popolizio, the founder of the Journeymen Wrestling program and an assistant coach at Shenendehowa.
Wrestling features the most contact of all interscholastic sports, but supporters argue that it is a one-on-one competition, and matches only last six minutes — less if there is a pin. Wrestlers will have to wear masks, like other scholastic sports.
“In other sports, you have multiple players in the same space interacting in one area for a lot longer, touching the same ball,” Popolizio said. “Seeing two people in close contact is very troubling for some people, but you have way more exposure in other team sports.”
“Two healthy guys come out and wrestle, and then two more come out,” longtime Warrensburg coach Mark Trapasso said. “It’s no different than having 10 guys playing basketball in close quarters for however long.”
Several studies appear to indicate that coronavirus does not spread at a higher rate through athletic competition, nor are athletes at an increased risk of exposure than at any other time during the day.
“All over the country they’re competing,” Trapasso said. “Other states have had full football seasons, full basketball and wrestling seasons.”
Trapasso said two former Warrensburg wrestlers — Hunter McKenna and Dylan Winchell — both moved to Tennessee since summer. Winchell played a full football season and is 28-3 in wrestling this winter. McKenna, who plans to wrestle at Division II Augsburg University in Minneapolis next year, moved just after the New Year and is halfway through his wrestling season.
“How bad is it where you’ve got to pack up your senior year and go somewhere else where they’re wrestling?” Trapasso said.
‘Best equipped’
Popolizio pointed out that, of all sports, wrestling is “best equipped” to deal with communicable diseases because of its very nature as a close-contact sport.
“We’ve dealt with MRSA,” Popolizio said. “We’ve dealt with the flu, that’s probably the No. 2 worry. Ringworm, that’s the most prevalent. Herpes, we’re very cautious about herpes.
“It doesn’t make COVID any less scary,” he added, “but we’ve been in situations where we’ve been able to respond to these things.”
“I know we can meet whatever protocols we have to,” Trapasso said. “In wrestling, we’re used to health protocols, we’ve dealt with everything — every day we think about it.”
Ed Dopp, the executive director of Section II, said he has heard of no organized bias against wrestling.
“Our executive committee has said, if the Department of Health is giving us approval, then they must think it’s safe to proceed with all high-risk sports,” Dopp said late last week. “I haven’t seen anything about them saying you can do this sport but not this other sport.
“If they’re giving us that approval to play, then let’s go, let’s get the protocols in place and do whatever we need to do to get out there,” he added.
Journeymen Wrestling, a private club based in Clifton Park, has been hosting wrestlers for months, including Petteys. However, the socially distanced training has been a big change, concentrating on conditioning and individual drills.
“It looks like anything but wrestling,” Popolizio said.
Popolizio is planning an “unofficial state tournament” for New York wrestlers, to be held in Pennsylvania in April. Petteys is among the wrestlers planning to compete in the event.
Wrestlers like Warrensburg senior Zach Carpenter will be happy for something close to home.
“I’m hoping I can have one match my senior year,” said Carpenter, who plans to join the Marine Corps after graduation.
“He deserves one match his senior year,” Trapasso said. “I’ll do anything to get him a match. ... We all just want to compete and take one more step toward normal.”
