Wrestling with questions: Sports like wrestling hope to proceed amid the pandemic

Chris Petteys had hoped to stand on top of the podium as a state wrestling champion later this month at the Times Union Center.

The coronavirus pandemic ended the Hudson Falls senior’s athletic dream, and those of so many other student-athletes who have been sidelined, some since last March, by the continuing coronavirus restrictions.

Now Petteys is just hoping to have a match at some point, if Washington County gives approval for sports designated by the state as “high-risk” — wrestling, basketball, ice hockey and cheer.

On the phone recently, Petteys sounded matter-of-fact discussing the lack of a season.

“It’s one of those things where it hasn’t seemed like we were going to have it,” he said, noting that Hudson Falls had just returned from a month of remote learning. “When it came out that the state was saying OK, we were stoked. Then Washington County says no.

“It’s understandable, I guess,” Petteys added. “(The virus) is still out there.”

Petteys and athletes in nine other Washington County school districts are still waiting.