Wrestling roundup: Hudson Falls eighth at Shaker tourney

LATHAM — Hudson Falls’ Chris Petteys captured the 106-pound weight class Saturday at the King Bison Invitational wrestling tournament at Shaker High School.

Petteys defeated Jacob Pratt of Saratoga Springs by fall in 1:36 for first place. Teammate Dom Doyle finished second at 99 pounds, losing by fall in 3:21 to Mohonasen’s Clayton O’Connor.

Gavin Gaulin (220) and Carter Gray (285) both finished fourth for the Tigers, who finished eighth in the team standings with 90 1/2 points. Shaker won the team title with 207 1/2 points.

Saratoga finished fourth with 161 points. The Blue Streaks’ Eric Griskowitz took first at 145, defeating Dryden’s Matt McKewin-Bates 4-2 in the final. Kyle Griskowitz (113) joined Pratt as a runner-up, losing by fall to Coxsackie-Athens’ Logan Campbell. David Jenks (195) finished third for the Streaks, beating teammate Austen Douglas 7-5 in the consolation final. Also placing fourth were Zeph Watkins (120) and Justin Garfolo (160).

Salem-Cambridge 3-1

DUANESBURG — Salem-Cambridge finished 3-1 Saturday at the Dominic Kossman Duals.

S-C defeated Bethlehem (48-28), Duanesburg-Schoharie (48-33) and Ravena (69-12), but lost to Maple Hill (48-36).