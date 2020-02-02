Whitehall-Fort Ann third in Baker Classic

CLUMS CORNERS — Brent Covey and Spencer Dickinson earned titles Saturday at the Wasaren League Coach Ken Baker Classic wrestling tournament, leading Whitehall-Fort Ann to a third-place finish.
Covey pinned his way to the 195-pound title and Dickinson defeated Schuylerville's Andrew Dumas 4-1 for the 285-pound crown. W-FA's David Austin (145) and Troy Austin (152) were both runners-up.
W-FA finished with 154 1/2 team points, good for third behind champion Tamarac (192 1/2) and Averill Park (164). Salem-Cambridge was fifth with 120 points, Granville finished 11th and Schuylerville tied for 13th with Guilderland.
S-C's Charlie Dill was the only other local champ, winning the 120-pound title by pinning Averill Park's Nick Tempel in 2:42. Hunter Day (170) and Evan Day (220) finished second for S-C.
Local wrestlers placing third were S-C's Jacob Hayes (113) and W-FA's Sawyer Ostrander (138). Finishing fourth were Granville's Cole Haines (160) and Logan Beebe (195) and W-FA's Jake Gosselin (182).
Wasaren League Coach Ken Baker Classic
Team Scores
1. Tamarac 192 1/2, 2. Averill Park 164, 3. Whitehall-Fort Ann 154 1/2, 4. Red Hook 132 1/2, 5. Salem-Cambridge 120, 6. Ichabod Crane 96 1/2, 7. Ravena 85, 8. Maple Hill 79, 9. Onteora 66, 10. Galway 60, 11. Granville 56, 12. Schenectady 54, 13. tie, Schuylerville, Guilderland 51, 15. Mechanicville-Stillwater 45, 16. Mohonasen 38, 17. Lansingburgh 34, 18. Hoosick Falls 18, 19. Albany Academy 3.
Championship Results
99 — Jair Gomez (IC) tech. fall over Trevor Bishop (Tam), 21-6.
106 — Omar Martinez (IC) by default over D'Vante Ortiz (Tam).
113 — Torin Bishop (Tam) dec. Adam Henderson (Gal), 4-0.
120 — Charlie Dill (S-C) pinned Nick Tempel (AP), 2:42.
126 — Caleb Svingala (MH) pinned Matt Morris (RH), 3:41.
132 — Marcus Berroa (Guil) dec. Alex Lopez (RH), 8-6.
138 — Jake Deguire (Moh) dec. Jerald Rhoades (IC), 14-7.
145 — Bobby Treshock (Tam) pinned David Austin (WFA), 4:20.
152 — Sean Malenfant (AP) pinned Troy Austin (WFA), 1:20.
160 — Pat Ross (Ont) dec. Mason Lumbra (AP), 7-2.
170 — Nate Ross (Ont) dec. Hunter Day (S-C), 4-3.
182 — Isaiah Hughes (Schen) pinned Ricky Hernandez (Rav), 3:46.
195 — Brent Covey (WFA) pinned Cam Durant (Guil), 2:52.
220 — Chad Rist (AP) pinned Evan Day (S-C), 3:03.
285 — Spencer Dickinson (WFA) dec. Andrew Dumas (Schy), 4-1.
Consolation Finals
99 — Derik Carey (Lan) by forfeit over Jacob Hanlon (AP)
106 — Cameron Reohr (Moh) dec. Rian Kirker (RH), 6-2.
113 — Jacob Hayes (S-C) dec. Nate Fischer (AP), 3-1.
120 — Frank Broadhurst (Rav) dec. Javier Ayarza (MH), 3-2.
126 — Brandon Grupe (Gal) pinned Sam Pisculli (M-S), :35.
132 — Kauden Gransbury (Rav) dec. Anthony Ortiz (MH), 6-3.
138 — Sawyer Ostrander (WFA) pinned James Melitski (RH), 1:48.
145 — Eric Mattick (Rav) pinned Tyler Benincasa (RH), 2:51.
152 — Aiden Schmitt (Tam) pinned Owen Allison (Ont), 2:26.
160 — Tyler Filarecki (Tam) by forfeit over Cole Haines (Gran), 5-bout rule.
170 — Alex Cooper (AP) dec. Andrew Yerdon (Tam), 7-3.
182 — Hayden Campolong (RH) dec. Jake Gosselin (WFA), 8-2.
195 — Jack Mays (Tam) pinned Logan Beebe (Gran), 4:23.
220 — Marquize Bazemore (Schen) pinned Mike Vandenburg (WFA), 4:01.
285 — Justyn Kovalsky (M-S) dec. Cameron Pesce (IC), 9-2.