Whitehall-Fort Ann third in Baker Classic

CLUMS CORNERS — Brent Covey and Spencer Dickinson earned titles Saturday at the Wasaren League Coach Ken Baker Classic wrestling tournament, leading Whitehall-Fort Ann to a third-place finish.

Covey pinned his way to the 195-pound title and Dickinson defeated Schuylerville's Andrew Dumas 4-1 for the 285-pound crown. W-FA's David Austin (145) and Troy Austin (152) were both runners-up.

W-FA finished with 154 1/2 team points, good for third behind champion Tamarac (192 1/2) and Averill Park (164). Salem-Cambridge was fifth with 120 points, Granville finished 11th and Schuylerville tied for 13th with Guilderland.

S-C's Charlie Dill was the only other local champ, winning the 120-pound title by pinning Averill Park's Nick Tempel in 2:42. Hunter Day (170) and Evan Day (220) finished second for S-C.

Local wrestlers placing third were S-C's Jacob Hayes (113) and W-FA's Sawyer Ostrander (138). Finishing fourth were Granville's Cole Haines (160) and Logan Beebe (195) and W-FA's Jake Gosselin (182).

