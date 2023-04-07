VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Warrensburg senior Tristen Hitchcock recently came up short in the finals of the NHSCA Wrestling Nationals.

In a rematch of the New York state Division II 285-pound final, Hitchcock dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime to Trent Sibble of Bolivar-Richburg on March 26. Hitchcock was penalized a point for stalling with 37 seconds left in the first OT.

Hitchcock had won five straight matches to reach the national high school finals, four of them by pin, including his semifinal bout.

Hitchcock, who will wrestle for Army at West Point next season, had lost 4-2 to Sibble in the state finals a month earlier, on Feb. 25 in Albany. Hitchcock was the state 285-pound champ as a junior in 2022.