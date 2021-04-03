Warrensburg's McKenna took different route to wrestle this season

The best part about the state meet was having his parents coming down to watch him — and his father coaching him from the corner.

"That was awesome," said Hunter McKenna, who is playing baseball this spring. "He's been in my corner since I was 4 years old.

"I had two months of wrestling, but it was great," he added. "There was a sense of normalcy. I was blessed to have a season."

The fact that he's able to wrestle at all is a triumph of medicine.

A wrestler since he was old enough to be on the mat, McKenna remembers coming home one day when he was 12 with what he thought was a tweaked ankle.

"But it went on for a few days, then it was my other ankle and my knees," he said. "A few days later, I fell out of bed and I couldn't move. I called out to my dad. It was a really scary situation."

Scott McKenna had to carry his son into the emergency room. Then it was on to Burlington for further analysis — and a diagnosis of juvenile arthritis.

His doctors found the right combination of drugs to keep his joints limber and functioning.