Warrensburg wrestling team places third at states

SYRACUSE — In the first winter state championship competition in two years, the Warrensburg wrestling team finished third in Division II (small schools) at the State Dual Meet Tournament.

In pool competition, Warrensburg defeated Saranac 37-31, getting pins from Hunter Nemec (215 pounds), Tristen Hitchcock (285) and Jade Rumble (102) in the final three bouts to win. However, the Burghers lost to Cold Spring Harbor in a tiebreaker after wrestling to a 33-33 tie, as Cold Spring Harbor won seven matches and Warrensburg won six.

In the state semifinals, the Burghers lost to Canisteo-Greenwood 56-16. Nemec and Hitchcock pinned for Warrensburg, and Dylan Winchell recorded a major decision at 126.

The Section II regular season continues this week, with class sectional matches scheduled for this weekend at various locations. The Section II championships will be held Feb. 12 at Cool Insuring Arena and the state meet is Feb. 25-26 in Albany.

