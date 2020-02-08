Warrensburg wins fifth straight Class D title

WHITEHALL — Hunter Day had wrestled for five years and never won a wrestling tournament.

Sure, he had plenty of second- and third-place finishes to his credit, but on Saturday night, the Salem-Cambridge senior finally got his championship — in the Class D sectional meet at the Whitehall Athletic Club.

Granville senior Cole Haines also earned his first sectional title Saturday, but in the end, the biggest celebration was by the entire Warrensburg team.

The Burghers captured their fifth straight Class D team title, crowning four champions out of seven finalists, winning by a 26-point margin over runner-up Duanesburg-Schoharie. Whitehall-Fort Ann took third with 181 points, one point ahead of Salem-Cambridge. Granville finished seventh.

“It was a tight, wicked tough tournament and our kids wrestled gritty and well,” Warrensburg coach Mark Trapasso said. “We never want the kids to just say, ‘Oh, we won the D’s.’ It is a huge accomplishment, it’s a big deal and it’s our main goal. I was ecstatic with the effort of all of our kids.”

“We’ve been wrestling solid all day,” said junior Hunter McKenna, who improved to 36-1 this season with with a 4-0 win over W-FA freshman Troy Austin at 152 pounds. “Nobody on this team can hang their head.”