Warrensburg wins fifth straight Class D title

WHITEHALL — Hunter Day had wrestled for five years and never won a wrestling tournament.
Sure, he had plenty of second- and third-place finishes to his credit, but on Saturday night, the Salem-Cambridge senior finally got his championship — in the Class D sectional meet at the Whitehall Athletic Club.
Granville senior Cole Haines also earned his first sectional title Saturday, but in the end, the biggest celebration was by the entire Warrensburg team.
The Burghers captured their fifth straight Class D team title, crowning four champions out of seven finalists, winning by a 26-point margin over runner-up Duanesburg-Schoharie. Whitehall-Fort Ann took third with 181 points, one point ahead of Salem-Cambridge. Granville finished seventh.
“It was a tight, wicked tough tournament and our kids wrestled gritty and well,” Warrensburg coach Mark Trapasso said. “We never want the kids to just say, ‘Oh, we won the D’s.’ It is a huge accomplishment, it’s a big deal and it’s our main goal. I was ecstatic with the effort of all of our kids.”
“We’ve been wrestling solid all day,” said junior Hunter McKenna, who improved to 36-1 this season with with a 4-0 win over W-FA freshman Troy Austin at 152 pounds. “Nobody on this team can hang their head.”
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the Section II state qualifier meet this Saturday in Glens Falls.
For the Burghers, McKenna, Zach Olden (99 pounds), Zach Carpenter (138) and Jacob Clear (285) won titles. Dylan Winchell (126), Tanner McKenna (132) and Tristen Hitchcock (195) took second.
Other local champs were W-FA’s David Austin (145) and Brendan Covey (195), and Salem-Cambridge’s Jacob Haynes (113) and Evan Day (220), the latter just a freshman.
Whitehall-Fort Ann’s Brendan Covey pins Warrensburg’s Tristen Hitchcock in the Class D 195-lb final in 1:14. #518wrestling pic.twitter.com/8z7PaGxcKP— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) February 9, 2020
Hunter Day held on for a hard-fought 7-4 decision over Duanesburg’s Caden Landauer for his victory at 170 pounds.
“It got frustrating at times, but coach (Frank) Fronhofer kept telling me that hard work eventually pays off,” Hunter Day said. “It really did, and it feels awesome.”
“It’s amazing that he’s a 100-win wrestler, a five-year wrestler, and he never won a varsity tournament,” S-C coach Frank Fronhofer said. “He’s always been in tough weight classes, but he’s placed in every tournament he’s been in the last three years. It was pretty nice for him to win and share it with his brother.”
In the 160-pound final, Haines used a five-point move early and hit another one late in his hard-fought 14-8 victory over S-C’s Doug Pennington.
Granville’s Cole Haines, in blue, scores a 5-point move vs Salem-Cambridge’s Doug Pennington in the Class D 160-lb final #518wrestling Haines won 14-8. pic.twitter.com/ySGNxbguda— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) February 9, 2020
“I knew it would be tough, he’s beaten me before, but it’s my senior year so I had to give it everything I had,” said Haines, another five-year wrestler who was a Class D runner-up last year. “It was a lot closer than the score.”
Haines said he wanted to make Granville head coach Steve Palmer — who is currently deployed to Kuwait with the Army National Guard — proud of him. “I’m sure he’s rooting us on over there,” Haines said.
“His drive did it all,” Granville coach T.J. Zovistoski said of Haines. “He kept moving and wrestled his match.
“I’m speechless,” Zovistoski added. “Cole did awesome, the team did great. We’ve got five going next week to sectionals. We’re just building on what coach Palmer started.”
Carpenter used an unorthodox hip throw to pin Maple Hill’s James Colvin in the 138-pound final. Colvin had latched onto him, but Carpenter spun him around and stuck Colvin flat on his back at the 3:14 mark.
“I waited for him the lock both arms around me, then I stood up and just hit it,” Carpenter said of his decisive move. “It feels great to get on top of the podium after taking second two years in a row.”
Other local second-place finishers were S-C’s Pennington and Charlie Dill (120), and W-FA’s Troy Austin (152), Jake Gosselin (182), Michael Vandenburgh (220) and Spencer Dickinson (285).
Taking third were Warrensburg’s Cameron Carpenter (106), Landian Templeton (113) and Joe Murdick (170), W-FA’s Sawyer Ostrander (138), Granville’s Tristan Hyatt (132) and S-C’s Lucas Martindale (195).
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.