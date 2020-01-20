Warrensburg takes on Tamarac in Section II duals

COBLESKILL — The Warrensburg wrestling team is scheduled to face Tamarac on Tuesday in the Division II (small school) semifinals of the Section II Dual Meet Tournament, set for 6 p.m. at Cobleskill-Richmondville High School.
The Burghers are 19-1 overall, losing only to Cobleskill by one point, 43-42 last month. Tamarac (16-1) is the Wasaren League champion.
Cobleskill faces Watervliet in the other semifinal.
The winners square off for the Section II title immediately following the semifinals. At stake is a berth in the State Dual Meet Tournament, set for Feb. 1 at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.
Warrensburg won the last two Section II small-school dual-meet titles. This is the third year of the state dual-meet tourney.
The Division I (large school) tournament is set for Tuesday at Shenendehowa, with Shen facing Burnt Hills and Amsterdam taking on Ballston Spa in the semis.