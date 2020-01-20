Warrensburg takes on Tamarac in Section II duals

COBLESKILL — The Warrensburg wrestling team is scheduled to face Tamarac on Tuesday in the Division II (small school) semifinals of the Section II Dual Meet Tournament, set for 6 p.m. at Cobleskill-Richmondville High School.

The Burghers are 19-1 overall, losing only to Cobleskill by one point, 43-42 last month. Tamarac (16-1) is the Wasaren League champion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cobleskill faces Watervliet in the other semifinal.

The winners square off for the Section II title immediately following the semifinals. At stake is a berth in the State Dual Meet Tournament, set for Feb. 1 at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

Warrensburg won the last two Section II small-school dual-meet titles. This is the third year of the state dual-meet tourney.

The Division I (large school) tournament is set for Tuesday at Shenendehowa, with Shen facing Burnt Hills and Amsterdam taking on Ballston Spa in the semis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0