Warrensburg takes on Tamarac in Section II duals
0 comments

Warrensburg takes on Tamarac in Section II duals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COBLESKILL — The Warrensburg wrestling team is scheduled to face Tamarac on Tuesday in the Division II (small school) semifinals of the Section II Dual Meet Tournament, set for 6 p.m. at Cobleskill-Richmondville High School.

The Burghers are 19-1 overall, losing only to Cobleskill by one point, 43-42 last month. Tamarac (16-1) is the Wasaren League champion.

Cobleskill faces Watervliet in the other semifinal.

The winners square off for the Section II title immediately following the semifinals. At stake is a berth in the State Dual Meet Tournament, set for Feb. 1 at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

Warrensburg won the last two Section II small-school dual-meet titles. This is the third year of the state dual-meet tourney.

The Division I (large school) tournament is set for Tuesday at Shenendehowa, with Shen facing Burnt Hills and Amsterdam taking on Ballston Spa in the semis.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News