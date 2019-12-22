Warrensburg second at Battle in the Valley

COBLESKILL — Warrensburg came up short in a 43-42 loss to Cobleskill on Saturday, placing the Burghers second in the Battle in the Valley dual-meet wrestling tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cobleskill picked up a point for unsportsmanlike conduct in a match that was otherwise tied. The Bulldogs finished with six pins and two decisions, while Warrensburg had five pins and two forfeit wins.

Warrensburg went 3-1 in the meet, defeating Coxsackie-Athens (56-23), Canajoharie-Fort Plain (72-15) and Duanesburg-Schoharie (51-28).

Going 4-0 for the Burghers were Dylan Winchell (126 pounds), Zach Shambo (138), Hunter McKenna (152), and Jacob Clear (285).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0