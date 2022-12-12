 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrensburg-Lake George wins Duanesburg Duals

DUANESBURG — The Warrensburg-Lake George wrestling team rolled to a 5-0 record to capture the Duanesburg Duals on Saturday.

W-LG defeated Columbia (50-21), Duanesburg (48-29), Scotia-Galway (41-24), Albany (48-24) and Schuylerville-Greenwich (63-12).

Dante Corriveau went 5-0 for W-LG at 160 and 172 pounds, pinning all five of his opponents. Also going 5-0 for W-LG were Cameron Carpenter (118-126), Colton Bell (138) and Tristen Hitchcock (285).

Going 4-1 were Zachary Olden (132) and Jade Rumble (102), and Grace York (118-126) went 3-2.

Schuylerville-Greenwich went 0-5 in the tournament, but Mason VanEtten went 4-0 at 189.

